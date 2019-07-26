Without Ronaldo, Juventus held to 3-3 draw by S. Korean All-Stars
SEOUL, July 26 (Yonhap) -- With their biggest star, Cristiano Ronaldo, watching from the bench, Italian champions Juventus were held to a 3-3 draw by a team of South Korean league All-Stars in an exhibition match Friday.
Osmar, Cesinha and Adam Taggart scored a goal apiece for the Team K League. Ronaldo, the biggest reason why 60,000 or so fans flocked to Seoul World Cup Stadium on the muggy night, didn't leave his seat.
The match was supposed to kick off at 8 p.m., but Juventus had their flight from China delayed and only arrived at the stadium at 8:04 p.m. The players entered the field at 8:50 p.m.
As the teams traded goals, fans clamored for Ronaldo, a five-time recipient of the Ballon d'Or award as the best player in the world, to get into the action. The crowd chanted his name, but when Ronaldo remained glued to the bench, some fans started leaving the stadium during the second half.
When the final whistle blew, boo birds came down on the pitch, while some even chanted "Messi! Messi!," in reference to Ronaldo's rival, Lionel Messi.
