Lawmakers from S. Korea, U.S., Japan seek to boost cooperation, resolve trade spat
By Lee Haye-ah
WASHINGTON, July 26 (Yonhap) -- Lawmakers from South Korea, the United States and Japan met in Washington on Friday to help boost trilateral cooperation and resolve a trade dispute between Seoul and Tokyo.
The biannual meeting, organized by The Maureen and Mike Mansfield Foundation, came at a time of tense relations between the two U.S. allies over Japan's adoption of stricter export controls against South Korea earlier this month.
The controls, which affect exports of key materials used in the production of semiconductors and display panels, have been denounced by Seoul as retaliation for South Korean court rulings ordering Japanese firms' compensation for South Korean victims of wartime forced labor.
"We plan to do our best to change the minds of the Japanese lawmakers on the current situation, and in some instances, help them exercise their influence on the Japanese government," Rep. Chung Sye-kyun of South Korea's ruling Democratic Party told reporters ahead of the meeting.
"The difficulty we in the Republic of Korea are currently facing is so serious that it could be described as a national crisis," he said.
South Korea's bipartisan delegation was led by Chung, a former parliamentary speaker, and made up of the ruling party's Park Kyung-mee and Lee Soo-hyuck; Kim Se-yeon and Choi Gyo-il of the main opposition Liberty Korea Party; and Yoo Ui-dong and Lee Sang-don of the minor opposition Bareunmirae Party.
The Japanese side was represented by Masaharu Nakagawa, an independent, and Naokazu Takemoto of the ruling Liberal Democratic Party, both members of the House of Representatives. The U.S. side included Rep. Mark Takano (D-CA).
The South Korean delegation shared with their U.S. and Japanese counterparts a resolution passed this week by the National Assembly foreign affairs committee calling on Japan to scrap the export curbs.
"By informing them of what we as South Korean lawmakers think, and what decision was made in South Korea, we want to relay South Korea's stance so that it can be a reference when the Japanese lawmakers talk with Japanese government officials," Chung said. "I think this is in our national interest."
The three sides also discussed other areas of trilateral cooperation, including North Korea's denuclearization and national security issues.
