Trump instructs WTO changes against wealthy nations, including S. Korea
WASHINGTON, July 26 (Yonhap) -- U.S. President Donald Trump on Friday instructed the U.S. trade representative to take action to ensure certain wealthy economies do not use their status as developing countries to receive special treatment from the World Trade Organization, mentioning South Korea by name.
Trump gave the order in a memo to U.S. Trade Representative Robert Lighthizer, saying the behavior cannot continue to go unchecked and that Lighthizer should "use all available means" to secure changes at the WTO.
"The WTO is BROKEN when the world's RICHEST countries claim to be developing countries to avoid WTO rules and get special treatment. NO more!!!" Trump later tweeted. "Today I directed the U.S. Trade Representative to take action so that countries stop CHEATING the system at the expense of the USA!"
