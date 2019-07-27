Injured S. Korean pitcher Oh Seung-hwan released by Rockies
SEOUL, July 27 (Yonhap) -- South Korean pitcher Oh Seung-hwan has been released by the Colorado Rockies, a move that fueled speculation about the right-hander's potential return to his native land.
The Rockies made the decision on Friday (local time), three days after designating Oh for assignment.
When a player is designated for assignment, he must be traded, released or placed on irrevocable waivers within seven days.
Oh was ruled out for the 2019 season last week, as he's scheduled to undergo surgery on his right elbow.
Given Oh's health status and struggles on the mound this year, it's unlikely other teams will show interest in the 37-year-old.
Oh posted a 9.33 ERA in 21 appearances this year before going on the 10-day injured list on June 10 with an abdominal strain. The Rockies disclosed the elbow injury on July 16.
Oh is expected to return to South Korea for surgery soon.
He began his professional career with the Samsung Lions in the Korea Baseball Organization (KBO) in 2005, Oh pitched for the Hanshin Tigers in Japan from 2014 to 2015 and then for the St Louis Cardinals from 2016 to 2017.
Oh signed with the Toronto Blue Jays as a free agent in February 2018 and was dealt to the Rockies five months later.
For his major league career, Oh has gone 16-13 with 42 saves and a 3.31 ERA in 232 appearances.
If Oh were to resume his career in the KBO, he'll have to sign with the Lions, who still own his reserve rights. If Oh wants to play for another team, the Lions must first release him outright.
And because of a past gambling conviction, Oh must serve a 72-game suspension, issued by the KBO, if he returns home.
