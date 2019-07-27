(Gwangju Swimming) Italy beats Spain for men's water polo title
GWANGJU, July 27 (Yonhap) -- Italy defeated Spain 10-5 to capture the men's water polo world crown on Saturday.
A champion for the first time since 2011, Italy now has four titles at the FINA World Championships and climbed to second place all-time behind only Serbia in that category.
The teams traded two goals apiece in the tight first quarter, and Italy pulled away with three consecutive goals in the second quarter. Spain responded late in that frame but still trailed 5-3 at halftime.
Italy came out with the guns blazing in the third, netting three unanswered goals to open up an 8-3 lead. Spain once again managed just one goal in response.
Italy won the fourth quarter 2-1 to round out the scoring.
Earlier Saturday, Croatia defeated Hungary 10-7 to take the bronze medal.
