(Gwangju Swimming) U.S. breaks world record in mixed relay
By Yoo Jee-ho
GWANGJU, July 27 (Yonhap) -- The United States set the world record in the mixed 4x100m freestyle relay at the FINA World Championships on Saturday.
The quartet of Caeleb Dressel, Zach Apple, Mallory Comerford and Simone Manuel won the country's second straight title in this event in 3:19.40. The U.S. had the prevoius record with 3:19.60, set while winning the 2017 world title in Budapest.
Australia finished in second with 3:19.97, followed by France with 3:22.11.
This was the third gold medal of Saturday for Dressel, who had earlier won the men's 50m freestyle and 100m butterfly titles. He now has six gold medals to lead all swimmers in Gwangju with one more day of competition left.
Dressel opened the relay with a 47.34 split to put the U.S. in the lead, and Apple matched that time as the next swimmer to keep the Americans ahead of Australia.
Comerford was 0.66 slower than Emma McKeon of Australia in the third leg, but the U.S. remained ahead by 0.21. Manuel, the 100m freestyle champion from Friday, then beat out Bronte Campbell as the anchor for the gold and the record.
Eight world records have been set or equaled so far at this year's championships.
jeeho@yna.co.kr
