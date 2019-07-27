Go to Contents
Top diplomats of U.S., Japan discuss N. Korea's denuclearization

23:19 July 27, 2019

WASHINGTON, July 27 (Yonhap) -- The top diplomats of the United States and Japan have had telephone talks and discussed North Korea's denuclearization and other regional issues, the U.S. State Department said Saturday.

U.S. Secretary of State Mike Pompeo spoke to his Japanese counterpart Taro Kono by phone and reaffirmed their commitment to the North's complete denuclearization and their alliance.

"(They) reaffirmed their shared commitment to the goal of the final, fully verified denuclearization of North Korea and reaffirmed the strength of the U.S.-Japan alliance," spokeswoman Morgan Ortagus said.

Pompeo also reiterated Washington's commitment to working with the Japanese government across a broad agenda of regional and global issues, she added.

Pompeo and Kono are both expected to attend the ASEAN Regional Forum scheduled in Thailand from Aug. 2. South Korean Foreign Minister Kang Kyung-wha is also set to be present at the multilateral meeting.

U.S. Secretary of State Mike Pompeo shakes hands with Japanese Foreign Minister Taro Kono at the Group of 20 meeting in Osaka, Japan, on June 29, 2019. (Yonhap)


