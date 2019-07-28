Go to Contents
N. Korean boat with 3 crewmen crossed inter-Korean border: JCS

07:52 July 28, 2019

SEOUL, July 28 (Yonhap) -- A small-sized boat carrying three North Koreans crossed the inter-Korean maritime border in the East Sea and was towed into a South Korean port for investigation, the Joint Chiefs of Staff (JCS) said Sunday.

The wooden boat crossed the Northern Limit Line (NLL), the de facto maritime border between the two Koreas at around 11:21 p.m. on Saturday, according to the JCS.

The three crew members, as well as the boat, were then brought to a South Korean military port in Yangyang in Gangwon Province early Sunday for investigation by authorities, it added.

graceoh@yna.co.kr
(END)

