(Gwangju Swimming) Through illness, Ledecky's faith in training, track record never wavered
By Yoo Jee-ho
GWANGJU, July 28 (Yonhap) -- Katie Ledecky didn't come close to doing what she came to South Korea to do -- win three titles for the fourth consecutive swimming world championships.
She got beat by an upstart teenager in one event and then came down with a mysterious illness that forced her out of two others. The American star bagged just one gold, in the 800m freestyle on Saturday, the penultimate day of the 18th FINA World Championships.
But the 22-year-old knows she is capable of far more, and she has 15 world titles and five Olympic gold medals to prove it.
"It wasn't a full indication of where I am at right now," Ledecky said of her campaign in Gwangju, after taking her lone gold of the championships Saturday. "(My coach) Greg (Meehan) and I know that I've put in the best training since I've been at Stanford by far this year. It's not like that training goes away. The results didn't show this week, but I can still take a lot from the training I've put in this year. I can take some confidence from that and move forward, take a short break and get back to training and get after it."
Ledecky's championships began inauspiciously enough, as she lost to Ariarne Titmus of Australia in the 400m freestyle final last Sunday, the first day of swimming. Her bid to sweep the 400m, 800m and 1,500m freestyle finals for the fourth straight competition was foiled at the onset. Ledecky won the 1,500m free preliminary the following day but then she got sick and had to pull out of the 1,500m free final and 200m free preliminary Tuesday.
As of Saturday, Ledecky still didn't have an exact diagnosis. Her symptoms included headaches, irregular pulse and nausea, and Ledecky also had trouble sleeping at night.
And Ledecky said she felt nauseous again when she got to the pool Saturday to prepare for the 800m final. She admitted she contemplated pulling out of the race "for about a minute."
"We had a brief moment of doubt there but pulled it together," she said. "There were moments of doubt the whole week about what I was going to be able to compete in. But I knew I felt a lot better than I did earlier in the week, when I had to pull out of the 1,500 and 200. I knew I just had to tough it out and whatever happened, happened at that point."
Ledecky said it was important for her to end the competition with a victory after all that she'd gone through.
"I don't know if I'd feel differently if it had gone another way. It's hard to know," she said. "I went into the race tonight not knowing how it was going to go when I dove in. I wanted to end on the best note possible."
She said she watched three world records getting smashed Friday, and it gave her the fuel for her own race.
"Just watching those records tumble really fired me up," she said. "But it was also hard, knowing that I have swims in me that are of that level, and I couldn't contribute those to our team effort here. I wanted to do everything I could to set up the swim that I had (Saturday)."
The 800m free final was a two-horse race between Ledecky and Simona Quadarella of Italy, with everyone else fighting for third place. Quadarella just beat Ledecky to the 750m point by 0.18, but over the last 50m, the American relied on the trust she has in her ability.
"I knew I had a little more speed than Simona," Ledecky said. "I trusted that I could rely on that at the end."
