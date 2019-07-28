NK leader back in Pyongyang, visits war cemetery
SEOUL, July 28 (Yonhap) -- North Korean leader Kim Jong-un has returned to Pyongyang after a dayslong tour of provincial regions, including the on-site inspection of submarine construction and rocket launches, according to the country's state media Sunday.
Kim paid homage at Fatherland Liberation War Martyrs Cemetery on Saturday morning to commemorate the 66th anniversary of what North Korea claims to be the victory of the 1950-53 Korean War.
It calls the conflict "the great Fatherland Liberation War."
Putting a flower before the cemetery, Kim said, "The undying feats of the war martyrs who saved the country from the crisis of a life or death in the tragic annals under the leadership of President Kim Il-sung will shine long in the history of the country," the Korean Central News Agency (KCNA) reported. He was referring to his grandfather who founded the communist nation.
Kim inspected the construction of a submarine at a shipyard, believed to be located in Sinpo, South Hamgyong Province, apparently Monday and guided the firing of two missiles from the east coast in Wonsan, Gangwon Province, on Thursday. Cheong Wa Dae later characterized them as short-range ballistic missiles.
The KCNA said that Kim also attended a concert of the National Symphony Orchestra, along with his top aides, on the occasion of the war anniversary.
