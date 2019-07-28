(Gwangju Swimming) S. Korean Kim Seo-yeong misses final in last event
By Yoo Jee-ho
GWANGJU, July 28 (Yonhap) -- Kim Seo-yeong of South Korea was eliminated in the preliminary of her final event at the world championships Sunday.
Kim clocked 4:40.55 to finish 10th overall in the preliminary of the women's 400m individual medley (IM) at the FINA World Championships in Gwangju.
Only the top eight advanced to the final set for later Sunday. Kim was 1.62 seconds behind the eighth-place Zsuzsanna Jakabos of Hungary.
Kim's national record time in the event is 4:35.93. She won silver at the 2018 Asian Games in the 400m IM in 4:37.43.
Kim finished ninth in the preliminary at the 2017 worlds to also miss the final.
In the medley, swimmers race in the order of butterfly, backstroke, breaststroke and freestyle. Swimming in the second of three groups, Kim stayed in third place through the fly and backstroke portions but fell to sixth place after the breaststroke leg. She tried to make up ground in freestyle but only ended up in fourth place in her group.
Katinka Hosszu of Hungary, a three-time defending champion, won the prelim in 4:35.40.
Kim remains the only South Korean to have raced in a final in swimming. She did so in the 200m IM last Monday and finished sixth. Only three others have gone as deep as the semifinals: Park Su-jin in the women's 200m butterfly, Lee Ju-ho in the men's 200m backstroke and Back Su-yeon in the women's 200m breaststroke.
Earlier in the day, Kim Min-suk ranked 21st in the men's 400m individual medley preliminary with a time of 4:22.06. The top eight qualified for the final scheduled for later Sunday.
Daiya Seto of Japan won the heats in 4:12.27, and Chase Kalisz from the United States finished in 10th in his title defense.
South Korea will have teams in the last two relay heats: the men's 4x100m medley relay and the women's 4x100m medley relay.
There will be eight finals later Sunday, the last day of the competition.
