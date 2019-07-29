(Gwangju Swimming) Host barely avoids shutout as 1st FINA World Championships in S. Korea end
GWANGJU, July 29 (Yonhap) -- The first world swimming championships to take place in South Korea drew to a conclusion in the southern city of Gwangju on Sunday, with 76 gold medals having been handed out across six disciplines.
With more than 2,600 athletes from 194 countries in action, the 18th FINA World Championships in Gwangju was the largest in the event's history, which began in 1973.
From July 12 to Sunday, they competed in swimming, diving, water polo, artistic swimming, open water swimming and high diving.
Host South Korea had its largest delegation at the world championships, with 82 athletes competing in every discipline except for high diving.
But they only ended up producing one medal, a bronze by Kim Su-ji in the women's 1m springboard diving on July 13, the first day of competition after the opening ceremony.
Without Kim's unexpected performance, South Korea would have joined a dubious company of host countries to have failed to win a medal at FINA's top event.
Since the world championships were inaugurated in 1973, only three host countries have missed the podium: Colombia in 1975, Ecuador in 1982 and Spain in 1986.
Another diver, Woo Ha-ram, came the closest to winning another medal for South Korea, with his fourth-place finishes in the 1m and 3m springboard.
As a team, South Korea made notable progress in diving. Woo finished sixth in the 10m platform and earned berths for the 2020 Tokyo Olympics in both the 3m and 10m events. There were a few other top-10 performances by other divers.
The same couldn't be said about the national swimming team. Kim Seo-yeong in the women's 200m individual medley (IM) was the only South Korean swimmer to race in a final, and only three others made it as far as the semifinals.
Kim ranked 10th in the 400m IM preliminary Sunday to miss the final by 1.62 seconds.
The absence of Park Tae-hwan, the only South Korea with an Olympic medal and a world title in the pool, loomed large, though it's doubtful that Park, at 29 and in clear decline since 2016, would have put up much of a fight himself against the world's best at this stage in his career.
South Korea made its debut in both men's and women's water polo tournaments as the host nation. The men's team recorded its first win in the 15th place match against New Zealand, prevailing 17-16 after a penalty shootout to avoid finishing in last place.
The women's team became a lovable underdog of sort, a group of mostly teenagers who didn't win any games but won over many hearts.
These water polo neophytes, most of whom are former swimmers, only began training as a team in early June. They were predictably overmatched in all five games. They lost to Hungary 64-0 in their world championships debut, the most lopsided game in the competition history, but in the ensuing games, South Korea cut down on goals against and scored six goals combined in a three-match span.
The team's very first goal, scored by Kyung Da-seul against Russia in the preliminary, set off a kind of celebration usually reserved for a championship-clinching win. The players' display of raw emotions with every goal turned the team into a darling of the early part of the championships.
South Korea was a non-factor in open water swimming. In artistic swimming, South Korea missed out on every final until the very last day, when it reached the medal phase in the team free routine combination event.
South Korea finished in 11th place. It was the country's first world championships final in artistic swimming in 10 years.
Allegations of doping rules violations surrounding Chinese swimmer Sun Yang threatened to cloud over the early portion of the swimming races. After Sun won the men's 400m and 200m freestyle gold medals, two fellow medalists, Mack Horton of Australia and Duncan Scott of Britain, refused to take photos and shake hands with the Chinese.
Horton and Scott won support from other swimmers but drew the ire of FINA, which warned both and later instituted a rule designed to prevent similar action in the future.
The controversy surrounding these podium snubs at least generated some publicity for the championships, which otherwise would have flown farther under the radar.
Gwangju and FINA officials practically begged North Korea to come to the championships, but those pleas fell on deaf ears. Local organizers were hoping that North Korean athletes' presence would create some buzz, and they were also pushing for a potential unified team in women's water polo.
The lack of star power for the South Korean team also kept fans away, and those who did stay home didn't get to watch much of the competition due to limited television coverage.
The organizing committee trumpeted brisk ticket sales, but there were too many no-shows to count. Young students filled seats for preliminaries in diving and swimming in the morning hours, but they were gone by lunch time and didn't come back for the evening's finals.
There was also a tragic incident outside the pool in the early hours of Saturday. Two people died and 16 others were injured, including eight foreign athletes competing at the world championships, when a loft inside a downtown nightclub collapsed.
