Two S. Korean fishermen freed by N. Korea after 11-day detention
13:28 July 28, 2019
SEOUL, July 28 (Yonhap) -- Two South Korean fishermen returned home unharmed Sunday, after being released by North Korea after an 11-day detention, the Ministry of Unification said.
They were on board the Russian fishing vessel, the Xiang Hai Lin 8, along with 15 Russian crew members, when it was detained by North Korea's coast guard in the country's northeastern waters on July 17.
The ship arrived at a port in Sokcho, Gangwon Province, carrying all of them, according to the ministry.
The ministry said it regards the North's release of them as "positive from a humanitarian point of view."
