(LEAD) Two S. Korean fishermen freed from detention in N. Korea

SEOUL, July 28 (Yonhap) -- Two South Korean fishermen returned home unharmed Sunday, 11 days after they were detained by North Korea on a Russian fishing ship, the Ministry of Unification said.
They were on board the 300-ton crab-catching vessel, the Xiang Hai Lin 8, along with 15 Russian crew members, when it was detained by North Korea's coast guard in the country's northeastern waters for "violating the rules of entry and stay" on July 17. The ship's engine was reportedly out of order at the time.
After a temporary repair, it left the North's port in Wonsan at around 7 p.m. Saturday, a source said.
The ministry confirmed that it arrived at a port in Sokcho, Gangwon Province, carrying all of them, at around 1 p.m. Sunday.
The ministry, which handles inter-Korean affairs, said it regards the North's release of them as "positive from a humanitarian point of view."
The Russian vessel departed from Sokcho in the eastern province of Gangwon on July 16 for Russia. It drifted into the North's waters, was caught by North Korea's authorities and towed into Wonsan.
The two Koreans, one in his 50s and the other in his 60s, had a technology-support contract with the operator of the ship.
