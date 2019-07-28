S. Korean lawmakers return home after U.S. visit
INCHEON, July 28 (Yonhap) -- A bipartisan group of South Korean lawmakers returned home Sunday after a five-day visit to the United States for a meeting with U.S. and Japanese lawmakers.
Part of the seven-member delegation arrived at Incheon airport, west of Seoul, after the trip that was focused on resolving a growing trade dispute between Seoul and Tokyo.
The main purpose of the visit was to attend a biannual meeting with U.S. and Japanese lawmakers on Friday, but noting the timing of the trip, the delegation earlier said they would raise concerns about Tokyo's export curbs against Seoul.
On July 4, Japan tightened controls on exports to South Korea of key materials used in the production of semiconductors and display panels.
Seoul has condemned the move as retaliation for South Korean court rulings last year that ordered Japanese firms to compensate South Korean victims of forced labor during Tokyo's 1910-45 colonial rule of the Korean Peninsula.
