(Gwangju Swimming) U.S. swimmer Ledecky to meet with S. Korean swimmers with intellectual disabilities
By Yoo Jee-ho
GWANGJU, July 28 (Yonhap) -- American swimming star Katie Ledecky will meet with South Korean swimmers who have intellectual disabilities later this week, following the end of the world championships in the country.
Special Olympics Korea (SOK), the national governing body of sports for athletes with intellectual disabilities, said Sunday that Ledecky will visit its Seoul headquarters on Tuesday to speak with young swimmers.
Ledecky competed at the 18th FINA World Championships in Gwangju this month and won her lone gold medal in her final race, the 800m freestyle, on Saturday.
SOK said Ledecky approached the U.S. Embassy in Seoul about meeting with Special Olympics athletes. SOK will bring swimmers who will race at the 2019 INAS Global Games in Brisbane, Australia, in October.
The INAS stands for International Sports Federation for Persons with Intellectual Disability.
Ledecky, 22, is a 15-time world champion and five-time Olympic gold medalist. No female swimmer has won more world titles than Ledecky.
She had a trying campaign in Gwangju, as she dealt with a mysterious illness that forced her to pull out of the 200m and 1,500m freestyle races.
In the 400m freestyle final, Ledecky lost her lead over the final 50 to upstart Australian Ariarne Titmus. Ledecky and the U.S. took silver behind Titmus and Australia in the 4x200m freestyle relay.
While battling nausea and other symptoms, Ledecky salvaged gold in the 800m free, as Titmus finished with bronze.
Ledecky was trying to sweep the 400m, 800m and 1,500m free titles for an unprecedented fourth consecutive world championships here.
She said Saturday that she'll visit with doctors once she's back in the U.S. to make sure she'll be healthy for the rest of the year.
