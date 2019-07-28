(Gwangju Swimming) King rules breaststroke; new champion in men's backstroke
By Yoo Jee-ho
GWANGJU, July 28 (Yonhap) -- Lilly King was the queen of breaststroke at the swimming world championships in South Korea.
The American captured the 50m breaststroke gold medal at the FINA World Championships on Sunday in Gwangju, becoming only the second swimmer to win consecutive world titles in the event.
King clocked 29.84, followed by Benedetta Pilato of Italy at 30-flat and Yuliya Efimova at 30.15.
King won the 50m and 100m breaststroke titles in Gwangju, while Efimova got the 200m breaststroke gold after King got a controversial disqualification ruling in the heats.
It was the second of eight finals scheduled for Sunday, the last day of the championships.
Zane Waddell of South Africa defeated two Russians to win the men's 50m backstroke title, the first gold medal won on Sunday.
Waddell clocked 24.43, holding off Evgeny Rylov (24.49) and world record holder Kliment Kolesnikov (24.51).
Camille Lacourt of France had won the previous three titles but he retired after the 2017 worlds, leaving the throne wide open for would-be successors.
In the men's 1,500m, Florian Wellbrock of Germany took down the two-time defending champ from Italy, Gregorio Paltrinieri, for his first world title in the pool.
Wellbrock clocked 14:36.54, while Mykhailo Romanchuk of Ukraine got silver in 14:37.63. Paltrinieri, who led most of the race, settled for third in 14:38.75.
Wellbrock earlier won the 10km gold medal in open water swimming. The German iron man is the only swimmer to win titles in both the ocean and the pool at this year's championships.
The 1,500m final became a three-man competition among Paltrinieri, Wellbrock and Romanchuk early on, and by the 750m turn, no one was within four seconds of the three.
Wellbrock and Paltrinieri traded positions at the top over the final 300m. But with 50m to go, Wellbrock opened a 0.69-second led over Romanchuk, as Paltrinieri fell 0.86 behind the German in third place.
Wellbrock kept the pedal to the metal to edge out Romanchuk by 1.09.
