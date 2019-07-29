(Gwangju Swimming) Stars soar, fall over two-plus weeks in Gwangju
By Yoo Jee-ho
GWANGJU, July 29 (Yonhap) -- Katie Ledecky appeared to have it all wrapped up. With 50m left in the women's 400m freestyle final at the FINA World Championships in Gwangju on July 21, Ledecky, the American star going for her fourth straight title, was in the lead by 0.62 second over Ariarne Titmus of Australia.
It didn't seem possible that Ledecky, the world record holder in the event, could be caught. But Titmus, 18, put on the type of a final spurt that can define a career.
Titmus won the gold in 3:58.76, beating Ledecky by 1.21 in the first and perhaps the biggest upset in the pool.
It was that kind of a competition for both Titmus and Ledecky in Gwangju.
With all due respect to athletes in other aquatic sports, swimming remains the king at world championships, with the most medals at stake and the most recognizable stars in action.
Before the competition, Titmus might not have garnered much attention, but she left Gwangju as a new star with five medals, including gold in the 400m free and 4x200m freestyle relay. Upsetting Ledecky in the 400 free was Titmus' crowning achievement.
Ledecky, one of the faces of the sport, was going for a sweep of the 400m, 800m and 1,500m, freestyle titles for an unprecedented fourth straight championships. But the bid was foiled right from the start, and Ledecky came down with a mysterious illness that forced her to withdraw from 1,500m and 200m free races. Ledecky returned in time to win silver in the 4x200m freestyle relay, and while fighting headaches and nausea, Ledecky claimed gold in the 800m freestyle on Saturday for her onnly title.
While Ledecky's reign at the top of women's swimming came to an abrupt halt, fellow American Caeleb Dressel continued to rule the men's competition.
Dressel won six gold medals and two silver medals in Gwangju, falling just one title shy of matching the record total of seven for a single competition.
Dressel was bidding to become the first swimmer to win seven titles at back-to-back worlds, but ended up taking two silvers in relay events.
Ten world records were set or matched in swimming. Adam Peaty broke his own world record in the 100m breasstroke, clocking 56.88 in the event's semifinals. He went on to win the gold there later.
Kristof Milak of Hungary shattered Phelps' world record in the men's 200m fly with 1:50.73. Phelps mark of 1:51.51 had stood for 10 years.
In the men's 200m breaststroke, Matthew Wilson of Australia equaled Ippei Watanabe's record of 2:06.67. Wilson did so in the event's semifinals last Thursday, and in the final the very next day, Anton Chupkov of Russia improved that record by 0.55 to win the title.
Australia won the women's 4x200m freestyle relay with a world record time of 7:41.50, breaking the previous mark of 7:42.08 set by China in 2009.
Dressel broke the 100m fly record with 49.50 in the semifinals last Friday, and on the same day, fellow American Regan Smith set the record in the women's 200 breaststroke with 2:03.35 in the semis.
The U.S. mixed 4x100m freestyle relay team won gold last Saturday ini 3:19.40, beating the country's own mark by 0.20.
The final two world records in Gwangju came in the very last race of the competition. The U.S. captured the women's 4x100m medley relay gold in 3:50.40, 1.15 faster than the previous mark. Regan Smith's opening backstroke leg of 57.57 was also recognized as a world record.
There were other pieces of history made in Gwangju. Katinka Hosszu of Hungary won her fourth consecutive title in the women's 200m individual medley, becoming the first female swimmer to win a single event at least four straight times. Hosszue then matched her own feat by winning her fourth consecutive 400m medley title.
Federica Pellegrini of Italy won gold in the women's 200m free for her eighth medal overall, becoming the first swimmer with eight medals in a particular individual event. And Sweden's Sarah Sjostrom claimed five medals, including her third straight title in the 50m fly.
Sun Yang of China grabbed gold medals in the 200m and 400m freestyle here, and now has 11 world titles, tied with Ian Thorpe for third most ever.
But those achievements came under the cloud of allegations that Sun destroyed vials of a blood sample from a test last year. FINA's clearance to let Sun compete in Gwangju angered other swimmers, two of whom staged protests during medal ceremonies.
First, it was Mack Horton of Australia, who, after winning silver behind Sun in the 400m, refused to share the top of the podium with the champion for photos. In the 200m freestyle medal ceremony, Duncan Scott of Britain, one of two co-bronze medalists, also kept his distance from the Chinese and refused Sun's offer of a handshake.
FINA warned both Horton and Scott for their "inadequate behavior" and Sun, who screamed at Scott after getting the cold shoulder, was also reprimanded. FINA then instituted a new rule designed to discourage similar action in the future.
Horton and Scott won support from fellow swimmers. When Horton returned to the cafeteria at the athletes' village after his race, other swimmers gave him a standing ovation. Scott's British teammate, Adam Peaty, said FINA shouldn't have warned Scott and Horton for exercising their freedom of speech.
Before swimming, diving and artistic swimming were held in the first week, with China and Russia each coming up one gold medal shy of title sweeps.
China collected 12 out of 13 gold medals in diving. The only missing title was in the mixed synchronized 3m springboard, with Yang Hao pulling out to focus on individual events.
Yang Jian and Cao Yuan led the way with two titles each.
In artistic swimming Russia got nine out of 10 titles up for grabs. Svetlana Romashina won three titles to increase her career total to 21, while Svetlana Kolesnichenko also won three gold medals here to reach 16 for her career.
In water polo, the United States pulled off a "three-peat" in the women's event, while Italy got its first title in eight years on the men's side.
China won the medal table with 16 titles, followed by the U.S. with 15 and Russia with 12. The Americans had more medals overall with 36, while China and Russia had 30 apiece.
