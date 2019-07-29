(Gwangju Swimming) Stars soar, fall over two-plus weeks in Gwangju

Ledecky, one of the faces of the sport, was going for a sweep of the 400m, 800m and 1,500m, freestyle titles for an unprecedented fourth straight championships. But the bid was foiled right from the start, and Ledecky came down with a mysterious illness that forced her to withdraw from 1,500m and 200m free races. Ledecky returned in time to win silver in the 4x200m freestyle relay, and while fighting headaches and nausea, Ledecky claimed gold in the 800m freestyle on Saturday for her onnly title.