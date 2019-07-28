(LEAD) (Gwangju Swimming) Dressel, Sjostrom named top swimmers
By Yoo Jee-ho
GWANGJU, July 28 (Yonhap) -- Caeleb Dressel of the United States and Sarah Sjostrom of Sweden were named the top male and female swimmers of the world championships on Sunday.
It's the second consecutive such honor for both at the FINA World Championships. The 18th edition of the biennial competition wrapped in Gwangju, 330 kilometers south of Seoul, on Sunday.
Dressel, 22, earned his second straight Male Swimmer of the Meet honors after collecting six gold medals and eight medals overall. His gold medals came from: 50m and 100m freestyle, 50m and 100m butterfly, 4x100m freestyle relay and mixed 4x100m freestyle relay.
Dressel won silver medals in the mixed 4x100m medley relay and men's 4x100m medley relay.
Dressel was trying to become the first swimmer ever to win seven gold medals at consecutive competitions. His bid for eight titles was spoiled in the mixed 4x100m medley relay final last Wednesday, when Australia edged out the U.S. by 0.02.
Dressel still had a chance to win his seventh gold on Sunday in the men's 4x100m medley relay. Dressel covered the third leg in butterfly and carried his team from fourth to first place with 100m to go. But Duncan Scott of Britain anchored his team past the Americans for the gold, denying Dressel a piece of history.
Sjostrom, 25, picked up five medals in Gwangju. She won her third straight world title in the 50m butterfly, while also collecting silver in the 100m fly and 50m free, and bronze medals in the 100m and 200m free.
Her bronze in the 200m free was her first world championships medal in an individual race longer than 100m.
With her medals in the 50m and 100m fly, Sjostrom moved into the all-time lead among female swimmers with eight medals in butterfly races. Only Phelps (10) has won more in the competition's history.
The United States was named the Best Team in swimming, after collecting 14 gold, eight silver and five bronze medals to lead all countries.
