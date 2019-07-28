(Gwangju Swimming) Caeleb Dressel relieved to be done with grueling competition
By Yoo Jee-ho
GWANGJU, July 28 (Yonhap) -- At age 22, American swimming star Caeleb Dressel is worried that he's losing his hair from the stress of racing in championship meets. He even had some pimples on his face to show for all that he's had to go through over the past couple of weeks in Gwangju for the FINA World Championships.
Dressel captured six gold medals along with two silver medals here, earning his second straight Male Swimmer of the Meet honors on Sunday, the last day of the competition. He came up one gold shy of equaling the record total for a single competition. Seven titles here would have made Dressel the first to win at least that many at consecutive championships.
But after Dressel accepted his top swimmer trophy, those medals or records weren't what he was thinking about.
"A part of me is very happy. A part of me wants to cry that I am done with it," he said. "This is a lot of stress. There are parts during the meet where it's not the greatest feeling -- the stress I feel and the pressure I put on myself in competition. I do like it. I do enjoy it, the challenge that brings. But I am hpapy to be done right now."
Regardless of sports, great athletes often make difficult feats look breezy. Dressel insists it's not as easy as he makes it look, and he doesn't want things to be easy, anyway.
The perfectionist that he is, Dressel said, as happy as he is to win eight medals, he has to get better for the Olympics next year.
"I don't think there will be any instances where I get six golds and two silvers and be upset," he said. "I knew I was going to have to come with fire, passion and pride in every single race. I know I can be better. I am going to have to be better leading into next year."
Dressel grabbed three gold medals on Saturday alone, and entered Sunday with a chance to win his seventh in the men's 4x100m medley relay. Britain defeated the U.S. for gold and denied Dressel a piece of history -- not that Dressel was keeping track of his medals.
"The goal is just to get the hand on the wall first and swim fast," he said. "I am not sitting in my room flipping through my medals. I really don't care. I won less than in 2017. That doesn't bug me one bit."
What does bother Dressel is that he feels as though he didn't do his part in two relays where the U.S. got silver. He's modest to a fault there: in Sunday's relay, Dressel covered the team's third, butterfly leg in 49.28, by far the fastest in the final, to drag the U.S. from fourth to first with 100m to go.
"We missed out on two relays where we got silver. We're not happy with that as a team," he said. "We have to be better and we'll be better next year."
Dressel noted that his times all improved from the 2017 championships, and he wants to carry that momentum into the 2020 Olympics.
"I want to get back into water and train. Honestly, that's what I want to do right now," he said. "I want to get into the groove of what makes me happy."
