S. Korean major champion in LPGA draws inspiration from Hall of Famer

Ko went on to pick up five birdies on the rainy day, more than anyone inside the top 10 except Moriya Jutanugarn, who made six birdies en route to tying for sixth place. Other contenders tumbled down the leaderboard with some crooked numbers. Kim Hyo-joo, an overnight leader at 15-under, had a triple bogey at the par-3 14th. Park Sung-hyun, who was one stroke back of Kim at the start of Sunday, had five bogeys and one double bogey.