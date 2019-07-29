Yonhap news advisory for Monday, July 29
08:42 July 29, 2019
The following stories are scheduled to be covered by Yonhap News Agency. Your queries are welcome. Yonhap's English-language news desk can be reached by telephone at 82-2-398-3451 (general) and 82-2-398-3460 (economics), and by email at sshim@yna.co.kr or sam@yna.co.kr.
General
-- Follow-up on questioning of N.K. fishing boat's crew
-- Review of FINA World Championships in Gwangju
-- Girl group ITZY's media showcase
Economy & Finance
-- Exports of pharmaceutical goods in 2018
-- Follow-up stories on trade row between S. Korea and Japan
(END)
Keyword