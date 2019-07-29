Biz sentiment dips to over decade low in August: survey
SEOUL, July 29 (Yonhap) -- Business sentiment here has deteriorated for August, dipping to the lowest in over a decade, due to a prolonged U.S.-China trade war and Japan's export curbs against South Korea, a local think tank said Monday.
The business survey index (BSI) of the country's top 600 companies by sales came to 80.7 for next month, sharply down from 92.3 this month, according to the survey by the Korea Economic Research Institute (KERI).
The BSI for August marks the lowest since the 76.1 in March 2009, it said.
A reading below 100 means pessimists outnumber optimists, while a figure above the benchmark means the opposite.
The business index has stayed below 100 for 51 consecutive months since April 2015, when it came to 101.3, the statement said.
"The public sector's contribution to the country's second-quarter economic growth weakened, raising worries of a further economic slowdown in the second half. The government badly needs to come up with policies to encourage companies to make investments while responding to internal and external risks," KERI researcher Kim Yoon-kyoung said in the statement.
