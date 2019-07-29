(LEAD) S. Korea to repatriate all 3 crew members of N.K. boat
By Choi Soo-hyang
SEOUL, July 29 (Yonhap) -- South Korea will repatriate all three crew members of a North Korean boat that crossed the inter-Korean sea border over the weekend, according to their wishes, the unification ministry said Monday.
The 10-meter-long wooden boat crossed the eastern sea border on Saturday night and was taken to a South Korean port. During questioning, the crew members expressed their desire to return home, according to the ministry.
The government notified the North of the repatriation decision, and the boat and its crew left for the sea border earlier in the day, the ministry said.
The boat was first spotted sailing in waters 5.5 kilometers north of the Northern Limit Line (NLL), the de facto maritime border, at around 10:15 p.m. on Saturday. Twenty-four minutes later, it started heading southward and crossed the NLL at around 11:20 p.m., according to the Joint Chiefs of Staff (JCS).
The boat was hoisting white cloth on its mast, raising speculation that those aboard could be seeking defection. But the crew members later told investigators that their boat crossed the sea border due to a navigation error.
One of them was clad in a military uniform, though it was not confirmed whether he is an active-duty soldier, leading South Korean authorities to tow the boat due to the possibility that it could be a military vessel.
When North Korean fishing boats cross the sea border, the South's military usually drive them away.
During the peak squid fishing season this year, a far greater number of North Korean fishing boats violated the NLL, according to the JCS. Between May 31 and July 14, some 380 North Korean boats were expelled for illegal fishing south of the maritime border.
