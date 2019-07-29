Samsung Engineering set to win 168-bln won order in Mexico
SEOUL, July 29 (Yonhap) -- Samsung Engineering Co., a plant construction unit of Samsung Group, said Monday it is closing in on a deal worth 168.4 billion won (US$142 million) to build refinery facilities in Mexico.
The company said it received a letter of award from Pemex Transformacion Industrial S.A., an affiliate of Mexico's state-run oil firm Petroleos Mexicano, for two packages of the Dos Bocas refinery project in Tabasco, southern Mexico.
Once the deal is officially signed, Samsung Engineering said it will build diesel hydrotreating facilities for the package 2 of the refinery project for about $85 million and fluidized catalytic crackers for the package 3 for $57 million.
Samsung Engineering posted robust second-quarter earnings this year, with net profit quadrupling to 73.5 billion won from the previous year. Sales jumped 20.5 percent on-year to 1.6 trillion won, while operating profit more than doubled to 100 billion won from a year earlier.
