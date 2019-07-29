Busan Biennale names artistic director for 2020 event
BUSAN, July 29 (Yonhap) -- The organizing committee of the Busan Biennale art show named Jacob Fabricius, a Europe-based curator, as the chief artistic director for its 2020 event on Monday.
The selection was made through a public contest where a total of 50 entities competed for the seat this month, according to the committee.
Active in the art scene in continental Europe, Fabricius is currently the artistic director of the Kunsthal Aarhus, a contemporary arts center in the Danish city of Aarhus.
He is known for his engagement with art shows in public space, as well as his unique style that incorporates social context into art exhibitions.
Marking the 20th anniversary of its birth, the 2020 edition of the Busan Biennale, scheduled for September next year, will focus on the themes of youthfulness, openness and dynamism.
The newly appointed artistic director plans to visit South Korea in the near future to meet with local artists and lay the groundwork for the art show.
