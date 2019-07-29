Seoul shares extend losses late Monday morning
SEOUL, July 29 (Yonhap) -- South Korean shares traded lower late Monday morning, plunging by some 1.5 percent, led by losses in tech stocks, amid the growing trade dispute between Seoul and Tokyo.
The benchmark Korea Composite Stock Price Index (KOSPI) fell 30.33 points, or 1.47 percent, to 2,035.93 as of 11:20 a.m.
Tech shares continued to lose ground as Tokyo plans to exclude Seoul from its whitelist of nations granted preferential procedures for exports, with the decision set to be made later this week.
Japan started controlling exports of three key materials used in the production of semiconductors and display panels bound to South Korea this month, citing Seoul's lax control of goods that can be diverted for military purposes.
Market kingpin Samsung Electronics plunged 1.59 percent, and No. 2 chipmaker SK hynix nose-dived 2.01 percent. LG Display also shed 1.26 percent.
No. 1 carmaker Hyundai Motor lost 1.92 percent, and its sister firm Kia Motors decreased 1.83 percent. Auto parts maker Hyundai Mobis moved down 2.44 percent.
The local currency was trading at 1,182.15 won against the U.S. greenback, up 2.65 from the previous session.
