(Gwangju Swimming) Closing ceremony wraps up 17-day global aquatics competition

Members of the Gwangju City Ballet and other artists born in the city or living in the southwestern province took part in the performance. The spring scene featured Nam Mi-sun, a famous "haeseum" (two-stringed fiddle) player who was born in Gwangju in 1980, while Lee So-yeon, who appeared in the fall scene, is a member of the National Changgeuk Co. of Korea and starred in the musical "Seopyeonje." Two children who performed in the spring and summer scenes were selected through an audition.