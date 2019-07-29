(LEAD) Political parties to launch bipartisan body to cope with Japan's export curbs
SEOUL, July 29 (Yonhap) -- Rival political parties will launch a bipartisan consultative body this week to tackle Japan's export curbs against South Korea, officials said Monday.
The move came after President Moon Jae-in and the chiefs of five political parties agreed during their meeting on July 18 to launch a task force to cope with Japan's use of trade a means of retaliation over a historical issue.
The operation of the emergency consultative body will also involve participation by the government and private sector, they said.
Japan, which imposed export curbs of key high-tech materials against South Korea on July 4, is reviewing whether to remove the South from a "whitelist" of trusted buyers. Japan may approve it at its Cabinet meeting slated for Aug. 2.
"It is fortunate that the consultative body will be launched before Japan puts the removal of South Korea from a whitelist country list on the agenda of its Cabinet meeting," Rep. Yun Ho-jung, secretary-general of the ruling Democratic Party, told a press briefing.
The parties said in a joint statement that the body will bring together seven representatives from the private sector, including the chiefs of five business lobby groups and the heads of two major umbrella labor groups.
From the government side, four officials -- the ministers of finance, foreign affairs and trade, and the presidential chief of staff for policy -- will participate in the task force.
The consultative body will hold its first meeting Wednesday at the National Assembly.
Rep. Park Maeng-woo of the main opposition Liberty Korea Party said the bipartisan move will help accelerate deregulations for the localization of key parts in response to Japan's export restrictions.
