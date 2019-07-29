Yonhap News Summary
The following is the second summary of major stories moved by Yonhap News Agency on Monday.
----------------
(2nd LD) Political parties to launch bipartisan body to cope with Japan's export curbs
SEOUL -- Rival political parties will launch a bipartisan consultative body this week to tackle Japan's export curbs against South Korea, officials said Monday.
The move came after President Moon Jae-in and the chiefs of five political parties agreed during their meeting on July 18 to launch a task force to cope with Japan's use of trade a means of retaliation over a historical issue.
----------------
(3rd LD) S. Korea repatriates all 3 crew members of N.K. boat
SEOUL -- South Korea handed over a North Korean boat and all of its three crew members to the communist nation on Monday after the crew told investigators that they accidentally crossed the eastern sea border and wanted to go back home, officials said.
The 10-meter-long wooden boat crossed the sea border, known as the Northern Limit Line (NLL), on Saturday night and was taken to a South Korean port. During questioning, the crew members expressed their desire to return home, according to the authorities.
----------------
U.S. concerned about Japan's export curbs hurting global supply chains
SEJONG -- Businessmen and government officials in the United States have said that a trade feud between Japan and South Korea should be resolved quickly as the move will hurt the global supply chain, according to Seoul's trade minister Monday.
The remark came after Trade Minister Yoo Myung-hee visited Washington last week to drum up support for its battle against Tokyo's export curbs and highlight that it would have a negative impact on not only Asian companies but U.S. firms as well.
----------------
Chances high for talks between top diplomats of S. Korea, Japan in Thailand this week: sources
SEOUL -- Chances are high that the top diplomats of South Korea and Japan could hold talks on the margins of a regional forum in Thailand this week, sources said Monday, amid concern Tokyo could take an additional retaliatory measure in a row over wartime forced labor.
Foreign Minister Kang Kyung-wha and her Japanese counterpart, Taro Kono, are set to attend a series of multilateral meetings involving the Association of Southeast Asian Nations (ASEAN) that will take place in Bangkok, mostly on Friday.
----------------
S. Korea looking into various options to protect ships in Hormuz Strait: defense ministry
SEOUL -- South Korea is looking into "various options" to protect ships passing through the Strait of Hormuz, though no decision has been made on whether to contribute troops to the U.S.-led initiative, the defense ministry said Monday.
The ministry was reacting to a news report that the government has decided to dispatch a naval unit to help with U.S. efforts to protect the strategic waterway off Iran amid heightened tensions between Washington and Tehran.
----------------
Seoul stocks dip to 2-month low amid increased uncertainty
SEOUL -- South Korean stocks extended their losses to a fourth day to fall to a two-month low Monday as investor sentiment was spooked by growing uncertainties, such as a trade row with Japan and the U.S. Federal Reserve's rate-setting meeting this week. The Korean won rose against the U.S. dollar.
The benchmark Korea Composite Stock Price Index (KOSPI) dropped 36.78 points, or 1.78 percent, to 2,029.48. Trading volume was high at 596 million shares worth 4.62 trillion won (US$3.9 billion), with losers far outpacing losers 798 to 74.
(END)