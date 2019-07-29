S. Korea's recovery team for Hungary boat disaster to wrap up 2-month mission
SEOUL, July 29 (Yonhap) -- South Korea's team of rescue and recovery workers dispatched to Hungary in May to cope with a tourist boat disaster will wrap up its monthslong operations this week, the foreign ministry said Monday.
Seoul decided to disband the team on Tuesday, when the last batch of a dozen emergency relief workers are set to depart for home from the mission to search for victims of the boat sinking in the Danube River that left 25 South Koreans dead and one missing.
The decision was made during a government disaster management meeting presided over by Second Vice Foreign Minister Lee Tae-ho.
The Hungarian authorities have pledged to conduct search operations for the last missing Korean victim until Aug. 19, the ministry said. After the operations are over, the Hungarian police will continue search activities around the scene of the sinking at a "normal level," it added.
To support the search operations, the Seoul government decided to extend by one month the term of a defense attache at the South Korean Embassy in Hungary, which was set to expire this month.
South Korea's Interior Minister Chin Young has sent a letter to his Hungarian counterpart, Sandor Pinter, to express Seoul's appreciation for Hungary's cooperation in the search operations and call for its continued support in finding the missing person.
sshluck@yna.co.kr
(END)