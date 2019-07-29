S. Korea launches task force over tariffs, subsidies for agricultural products
SEJONG, July 29 (Yonhap) -- South Korea's agriculture ministry said Monday that it has launched a task force to closely monitor the situation on a potential U.S. move to exclude South Korea from developing-country status.
The move came just days after President Donald Trump directed the U.S. Trade Representative (USTR) to push for changes at the World Trade Organization to ensure that certain "wealthiest economies" won't get special treatment by designating themselves as developing countries.
If no substantial progress is made by mid-October, the USTR will no longer treat as a developing country any WTO member that in the USTR's judgment is improperly declaring itself a developing country and inappropriately seeking the benefits under the organization's rules.
Trump named South Korea, Mexico and Turkey as countries claiming developing-country status, even though they are members of both the G20 and the Organization for Economic Cooperation and Development.
In a tweet on Friday, Trump also said "The WTO is BROKEN when the world's RICHEST countries claim to be developing countries to avoid WTO rules and get special treatment. NO more!!!"
Currently, South Korea imposes a 513-percent tariff on imported rice and can dole out up to 1.49 trillion won (US$1.2 billion) in subsidies for local farmers.
"There is nothing that can change now in tariffs and subsidies," said an official handling the issue at the Ministry of Agriculture, Food and Rural Affairs.
Still, the official said the ministry is reviewing a range of options in case South Korea ceases to enjoy developing-country status in future negotiations at the WTO.
The U.S. exported agricultural products worth US$9.4 billion to South Korea last year, accounting for 27 percent of all imported agricultural products in the Asian country.
entropy@yna.co.kr
(END)