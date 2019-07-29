Japan delivers protest to N. Korea over recent missile launches
TOKYO, July 29 (Yonhap) -- Japan has lodged a strong protest with North Korea over its recent missile launches as it sees the move as a violation of U.N. Security Council (UNSC) resolutions, a local media report said Monday.
Tokyo delivered its protest to North Korea through a diplomatic channel in Beijing, calling the rockets fired off last week ballistic missiles, according to Kyodo news agency.
On Thursday, North Korea launched two projectiles from its east coast into the East Sea, denouncing South Korea for its planned joint military drill with the United States and for buying U.S. offensive weapons.
Seoul expressed "strong concerns" over North Korea's launches of what is believed to be a new type of short-range ballistic missile. The North is banned from using ballistic technology under UNSC resolutions.
The North's latest provocation came less than a month after its leader Kim Jong-un and U.S. President Donald Trump met at the inter-Korean border and agreed to resume denuclearization talks. Washington has given a moderate reaction to the missile launches, apparently trying to keep hope for dialogue with North Korea alive.
