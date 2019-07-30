Top headlines in major S. Korean newspapers
SEOUL, July 30 (Yonhap) -- The following are the top headlines in major South Korean newspapers on July 30.
Korean-language dailies
-- Debate on Hormuz Strait deployment heats up (Kyunghyang Shinmun)
-- Japanese firms oppose S. Korean government's tightened control on chemicals (Kookmin Daily)
-- 25 nightclubs suspected of enlarging buildings illegally (Donga llbo)
-- National Assembly back to normal (Seoul Shinmun)
-- Behind-the-scenes diplomacy: Seoul seeks Japan's change in policy (Segye Times)
-- Hope of innovative growth is collapsing (Chosun Ilbo)
-- Still-working seniors face cut in pensions (JoongAng Ilbo)
-- 'Japan allows exports of etching gas to China, Taiwan' (Hankyoreh)
-- Many villagers of small town in Cheongju suffer from fatal diseases (Hankook Ilbo)
-- 90 pct of college lecturers worried about dismissal (Maeil Business Newspaper)
-- Corporate profitability falls sharply (Korea Economic Daily)
English-language dailies
-- Moon cancels vacation to deal with Japan crisis (Korea JoongAng Daily)
-- Korea beset by rising trade tensions (Korea Herald)
-- Korea losing economic vitality (Korea Times)
(END)