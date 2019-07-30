Korean-language dailies

-- Debate on Hormuz Strait deployment heats up (Kyunghyang Shinmun)

-- Japanese firms oppose S. Korean government's tightened control on chemicals (Kookmin Daily)

-- 25 nightclubs suspected of enlarging buildings illegally (Donga llbo)

-- National Assembly back to normal (Seoul Shinmun)

-- Behind-the-scenes diplomacy: Seoul seeks Japan's change in policy (Segye Times)

-- Hope of innovative growth is collapsing (Chosun Ilbo)

-- Still-working seniors face cut in pensions (JoongAng Ilbo)

-- 'Japan allows exports of etching gas to China, Taiwan' (Hankyoreh)

-- Many villagers of small town in Cheongju suffer from fatal diseases (Hankook Ilbo)

-- 90 pct of college lecturers worried about dismissal (Maeil Business Newspaper)

-- Corporate profitability falls sharply (Korea Economic Daily)

