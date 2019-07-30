(EDITORIAL from Korea JoongAng Daily on July 30)

First of all, both sides should take a step back. On Japan's part, it must cancel a plan to remove Korea from the list of countries eligible for special treatment in trade or at least postpone it. Japanese media reported that Tokyo will make the decision in a cabinet meeting on Friday, which coincides with the opening day of the ARF in Bangkok. If the Abe government decides to strip Korea of its preferential trade status, it will only fuel anti-Japanese sentiment among Koreans. If Japan takes that path, even a foreign ministers' meeting could hardly help.