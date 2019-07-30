Yonhap news advisory for Tuesday, July 30
General
-- Foreign, unification ministers to speak at parliamentary committee
-- Labor minister to hold press briefing on ratification of ILO's core conventions
-- (News Focus) Controversy over 'Produce x 101' vote rigging allegations
Economy & Finance
-- Earnings reports from LG Electronics, Samsung SDI and others
-- Follow-up on trade row between S. Korea and Japan
