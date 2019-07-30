Go to Contents
SEARCH

Range
Order by
Periods
~

* The search is limited to articles published after 2010.

Recommended

Yonhap news advisory for Tuesday, July 30

09:46 July 30, 2019

The following stories are scheduled to be covered by Yonhap News Agency. Your queries are welcome. Yonhap's English-language news desk can be reached by telephone at 82-2-398-3451 (general) and 82-2-398-3460 (economics), and by email at sshim@yna.co.kr or sam@yna.co.kr.

General

-- Foreign, unification ministers to speak at parliamentary committee

-- Labor minister to hold press briefing on ratification of ILO's core conventions

-- (News Focus) Controversy over 'Produce x 101' vote rigging allegations

Economy & Finance

-- Earnings reports from LG Electronics, Samsung SDI and others

-- Follow-up on trade row between S. Korea and Japan
(END)

Most Liked
Most Saved
Most Viewed All Categories
Issue Keywords
Most Viewed Photos
Main Article Right Now
TYPE SIZE

Example Type Sizing

A A

SAVED

SHARE

To get the link, tap the URL.

How can we improve?

SUBMIT

Thanks for your feedback!

OK