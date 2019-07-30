Shinhan Financial raises US$500 mln via debt sale
10:22 July 30, 2019
SEOUL, July 30 (Yonhap) -- Shinhan Financial Group Co., a major financial holding firm in South Korea, said Tuesday it has raised US$500 million by selling sustainability bonds.
Sustainability bonds are floated to exclusively finance a combination of green and social projects.
The U.S. dollar-denominated bonds carry an yield of 3.34 percent, Shinhan Financial said in a statement.
Proceeds from the sale will be used to help Shinhan Financial fund for a range of environmental, social and governance projects, the company said.
kdh@yna.co.kr
(END)
Keyword