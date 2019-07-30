Go to Contents
SEARCH

Range
Order by
Periods
~

* The search is limited to articles published after 2010.

Recommended #Shinhan Financial bond

Shinhan Financial raises US$500 mln via debt sale

10:22 July 30, 2019

SEOUL, July 30 (Yonhap) -- Shinhan Financial Group Co., a major financial holding firm in South Korea, said Tuesday it has raised US$500 million by selling sustainability bonds.

Sustainability bonds are floated to exclusively finance a combination of green and social projects.

The U.S. dollar-denominated bonds carry an yield of 3.34 percent, Shinhan Financial said in a statement.

Proceeds from the sale will be used to help Shinhan Financial fund for a range of environmental, social and governance projects, the company said.

Shinhan Financial raises US$500 mln via debt sale - 1

kdh@yna.co.kr
(END)

Keyword
Most Liked
Most Saved
Most Viewed All Categories
Issue Keywords
Most Viewed Photos
Main Article Right Now
TYPE SIZE

Example Type Sizing

A A

SAVED

SHARE

To get the link, tap the URL.

How can we improve?

SUBMIT

Thanks for your feedback!

OK