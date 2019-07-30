Jeju Air adds 45th plane to fleet
SEOUL, July 30 (Yonhap) -- Jeju Air Co., South Korea's biggest low-cost carrier, said Tuesday it has added the 45th plane to its fleet to strengthen services on China routes.
Starting next month, the 189-seat B737-800 jet will be operating on routes between local cities and areas -- Incheon, Busan, Muan of South Jeolla Province and Jeju Island -- and Chinese cities -- Yanji, Jinan and Zhangjiajie -- the company said in a statement.
"Flight schedules between the cities in the two countries have yet to be fixed," a company spokesman said.
Jeju Air now operates 45 B737-800s, composed of 42 chartered ones and three purchased ones. The planes serve six domestic routes and 70 international routes, mainly to Singapore and Southeast Asian countries, it said.
kyongae.choi@yna.co.kr
(END)