(LEAD) Jeju Air adds 45th plane to fleet

SEOUL, July 30 (Yonhap) -- Jeju Air Co., South Korea's biggest low-cost carrier, said Tuesday it has added the 45th plane to its fleet to strengthen services on China routes.
Starting next month, the 189-seat B737-800 jet will be operating on routes between local cities and areas -- Incheon, Busan, Muan of South Jeolla Province and Jeju Island -- and Chinese cities -- Yanji, Jinan and Zhangjiajie -- the company said in a statement.
"Flight schedules between the cities in the two countries have yet to be fixed," a company spokesman said.
Instead of increasing routes to China and other Asian countries, the company is considering reducing flights on less-profitable routes to Japan, he said without elaborating.
Budget carriers, such as Air Busan Co., Eastar Jet and T'way Air, have recently announced plans to reduce flights on routes from local cities like Daegu and Busan to less popular Japanese cities, such as Narita, Oita and Kumamoto.
Jeju Air now operates 45 B737-800s, composed of 42 chartered ones and three purchased ones. The planes serve six domestic routes and 70 international routes, mainly to Singapore and Southeast Asian countries, it said.
