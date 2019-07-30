Yonhap News Summary
The following is the first summary of major stories moved by Yonhap News Agency on Tuesday.
Japan likely to pass bill striking S. Korea off export whitelist: ministry
SEOUL -- Japan is highly likely to pass a bill later this week to remove South Korea from its "whitelist" of trusted trade partners, the foreign ministry said Tuesday, in what would be an additional economic retaliatory measure in a row over wartime forced labor.
"The bill is expected to be passed at a Cabinet meeting and undergo procedures ... before it comes into effect in late August," the ministry said in a report submitted to the National Assembly.
Seoul shares extend gains late Tuesday morning
SEOUL -- South Korean shares traded higher late Tuesday morning as investors went bargain hunting following the previous session's sharp decline.
The benchmark Korea Composite Stock Price Index (KOSPI) added 12.27 points, or 0.6 percent, to 2,041.75 as of 11:20 a.m.
(LEAD) S. Korea, U.S. agree to discuss defense cost sharing in 'reasonable, fair' way
SEOUL -- South Korea and the United States have agreed to conduct discussions in a "reasonable and fair" way on how to share the cost for the upkeep of American troops here, a foreign ministry official here said Tuesday.
The two sides talked about the upcoming negotiations over Seoul's share of the cost for the stationing of the 28,500-strong U.S. Forces Korea (USFK) for next year, when U.S. National Security Adviser John Bolton visited Korea last week, the official said.
S. Korean airlines reduce flights to Japan amid trade row
SEOUL -- South Korean airlines have suspended services or plan to reduce the number of flights on some Japanese routes as outbound travel demand falls amid escalating trade tensions with the neighboring country.
On Tuesday, Asiana Airlines Inc. said it will reduce the number of flights on the routes to Japanese destinations, such as Fukuoka, Osaka and Okinawa, starting from mid-September.
(LEAD) Seoul to prepare for tangible achievements in inter-Korean ties
SEOUL -- South Korea will continue to make preparations toward producing tangible achievements in inter-Korean ties, despite stalemated relations between two Koreas, the unification ministry said Tuesday.
"We will continue to make efforts to improve inter-Korean relations, including the implementation of South-North join declarations," the ministry said in a report submitted to the National Assembly, referring to summit agreements their leaders signed last year.
(2nd LD) U.S. sanctions N. Korean over ties to WMD program
WASHINGTON -- The United States on Monday sanctioned a Vietnam-based North Korean on suspicion of supporting North Korea's weapons of mass destruction program in violation of U.N. sanctions.
The U.S. Treasury Department announced the measure on its website, saying the individual, Kim Su-il, is tied to the North's ruling Workers' Party and an employee of its affiliate, the Munitions Industry Department.
S. Korea's pro football body sends protest letter to Juventus
SEOUL -- South Korea's pro football governing body, the K League, said Tuesday that it has sent a letter of protest to Juventus FC for its breach of contract for benching Cristiano Ronaldo in an exhibition match in Seoul last week.
On Friday, the friendly between the Italian champion and K League All-Stars was scheduled to start at 8:00 p.m., but the kick-off was delayed about one hour as the Italian team arrived at Seoul World Cup Stadium at 8:15 p.m.
