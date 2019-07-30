World masters swimming championships to kick off next week
GWANGJU, July 30 (Yonhap) -- The world championships for swimming enthusiasts will kick off its 14-day run in the southwestern city of Gwangju, 330 kilometers south of Seoul, next week.
As the 18th FINA World Aquatics Championships for elite aquatics sports athletes ended with a stellar finale on Sunday, the 2019 World Masters Championships will take place at the same venues from Aug. 5-18.
Since 2015, the masters competition has been held jointly with the FINA World Championships.
About 4,000 aquatic sports enthusiasts, including 1,034 South Koreans older than 25, will compete in 59 events of five disciplines -- swimming, diving, water polo, open water swimming and synchronized swimming -- over 14 days.
Venues in Gwangju and nearby Yeosu include Nambu University Municipal Aquatics Center for swimming races and diving, Nambu University Football Field for water polo, Yeomju Gymnasium for artistic swimming and Yeosu Expo Ocean Park for open water swimming.
The official opening ceremony will be held on Aug. 11 at Nambu University Municipal Aquatics Center in Gwangju, while the closing event will be on Aug. 18 at the 5.18 Square in the same city.
Various cultural performances, including a music concert, will take place at various venues of the competition throughout the Aug. 5-18 period in celebration of the event.
brk@yna.co.kr
(END)