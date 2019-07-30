Go to Contents
Hanwha Chemical to absorb its solar power subsidiary

15:53 July 30, 2019

SEOUL, July 30 (Yonhap) -- Hanwha Chemical Corp., a major South Korean chemical company, said Tuesday it has decided to absorb its wholly-owned subsidiary to streamline its solar power business.

Hanwha Chemical said it will absorb Hanwha Q Cells & Advanced Materials Corp., a subsidiary that produces solar power modules and automotive lightweight materials. For the merger, Hanwha Q Cells & Advanced Materials Corp. will be split into two entities.

The merger process will be completed by end of this year, Hanwha Chemical said.

The move is intended to help boost the company's competitiveness by bringing petrochemical, material, and solar power businesses under the same wing and maximizing efficiency in management, according to Hanwha Chemical.

Hanwha Chemical posted 9 trillion won (US$7.6 billion) in sales on a consolidated basis in 2018, with 41 percent coming from petrochemicals.

