Seoul stocks rebound from 2-month low
SEOUL, July 30 (Yonhap) -- South Korean stocks rebounded from their two-month trough Tuesday, snapping a four-day losing streak as investors hunted bargains. The Korean won rose against the U.S. dollar.
The benchmark Korea Composite Stock Price Index (KOSPI) moved up 9.2 points, or 0.45 percent, to 2,038.68. Trading volume was moderate at 538 million shares worth 3.82 trillion won (US$3.23 billion), with gainers outpacing losers at 584 to 248.
Analysts said Seoul shares gathered ground as investors scooped oversold stocks after the index plunged to the lowest level in two months Monday.
Investors have been avoiding risky assets due to growing uncertainties, including the latest trade dispute with Japan.
Japan is widely expected to officially announce the removal of South Korea from its list of trusted trading partners later this week, on top of its existing export restrictions on three key materials to South Korea.
"The U.S. market closed mixed ahead of several events, while the local market rebounded on the back of bargain hunting after closing sharply in the previous session," said No Dong-gil, an analyst at NH Investment & Securities Co.
Market kingpin Samsung Electronics moved up 0.98 percent to 46,550 won, and major chipmaker SK hynix rose 2.47 percent to 78,900 won. Tech shares were considered major victims of Japan's apparent economic retaliation as Tokyo's export curbs centered on key materials vital for the production of semiconductors and displays.
Top carmaker Hyundai Motor closed unchanged at 128,000 won, while Kia Motors rose 2.33 percent to 43,850 won. Auto parts maker Hyundai Mobis climbed 0.62 percent to 244,000 won.
Pharmaceutical firms mostly closed higher, with Samsung BioLogics advancing 1.28 percent to 276,500 won and Hanmi Pharmaceutical rising 1.4 percent to 290,500 won.
The South Korean won closed at 1,181.55 won against the U.S. dollar, up 1.95 won from the previous session.
