Corporate direct financing edges up in H1
SEOUL, July 31 (Yonhap) -- South Korean companies' stock and bond offerings rose 1.2 percent in the first half of this year, mainly due to a modest gain in sales of corporate debts, data showed Wednesday.
Local companies raised a combined 88.3 trillion won (US$74.7 billion) through sales of stocks and bonds during the January-June period, up 1.04 trillion won from a year earlier, according to the data from the Financial Supervisory Service (FSS).
Stock offerings, including 29 initial public offerings, plunged 61 percent on year to 2.2 trillion won for the first half, according to the data.
The value of corporate bonds floated in the first half, including bank bonds and asset-backed securities (ABS), gained 5.5 percent on year to 86.9 trillion won, the FSS said.
An ABS is a security whose income payments, and hence value, are derived from and backed by a pool of underlying assets.
