DRAM prices to continue to fall in Q3: report
By Kim Eun-jung
SEOUL, July 30 (Yonhap) -- Prices of DRAM products are expected to keep sliding in the third quarter due to weak global demand and high inventory levels, a market research company said Tuesday.
DRAMeXchange, a division of TrendForce, predicted contract prices for major DRAM products to fall between 10 and 15 percent in the July-September period, due to large inventory levels at major suppliers and downbeat smartphone production.
Although DRAM spot prices jumped over 20 percent after Japan imposed curbs on exports to South Korea of key materials used in chips, sparking rumors of price reversals, DRAMeXchange saw limited impact from the trade tension on contract prices in the near term.
A spot price is the current price traded in the market, while contract prices are negotiated as monthly or quarterly deals.
"The effects to arise from the Japan-South Korea incident will be limited in range, and will not pose too much of a problem to shipments hereafter," DRAMeXchange said in a report.
While some DRAM suppliers have announced plans to reduce production capacity, the market researcher pointed out the actual extent of those reductions was generally low, as it was mostly capacity reductions for older processes or for switching production.
"Until mainstream products become unprofitable, DRAM suppliers are unlikely to make large reductions to capacity," it noted.
DRAMeXchange said the pace of price decline in DRAM will slow in the fourth quarter as suppliers clear out their inventories amid softening prices.
ejkim@yna.co.kr
(END)