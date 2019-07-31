(3rd LD) FM Kang arrives in Thailand for ASEAN meetings amid trade row with Japan
(ATTN: UPDATES with arrival; latest developments; TRIMS)
By Song Sang-ho and Kim Seung-yeon
SEOUL, July 31 (Yonhap) -- Foreign Minister Kang Kyung-wha arrived in Bangkok on Wednesday to attend a series of bilateral and multilateral talks amid a trade row with Japan and limited progress in efforts to resume nuclear talks between Washington and Pyongyang.
Kang plans to attend the annual gatherings involving the Association of Southeast Asian Nations (ASEAN) in Bangkok, such as the ASEAN Regional Forum (ARF), which are slated to take place from Thursday to Saturday.
The minister will use the regional meetings to highlight the importance of free trade principles as part of Seoul's diplomacy to stop Japan's recent export restrictions and its consideration of additional steps, such as taking South Korea off its list of trusted trade partners, officials said.
"We need to clearly point out that these restrictive measures are unfair and let not only Japan but also many foreign ministers attending the ARF and the international community know that these measures must be stopped," she told reporters at Incheon International Airport.
The foreign ministry in Seoul announced later that Kang will hold one-on-one talks with her Japanese counterpart, Taro Kono, on Thursday on the margins of the ARF meeting. It will be the first time the top diplomats of the two countries have met since Tokyo slapped export restrictions on Seoul on July 4.
Kang plans to seize the ASEAN dialogue platform to reaffirm South Korea's commitment to strengthening relations with the 10-member regional bloc, a principal partner for its New Southern Policy.
On Thursday, Kang will attend the South Korea-ASEAN foreign ministers' meeting. The following day, she will join the ASEAN Plus Three meeting, which includes South Korea, China and Japan; the East Asia Summit (EAS) session and the ASEAN Regional Forum (ARF). On Saturday, she is to attend the South Korea-Mekong foreign ministers' meeting.
"We expect that the meetings this time will be a meaningful venue to reaffirm our government's will to further accelerate the enforcement of the New Southern Policy and elevate the cooperative ties with ASEAN," Kim In-chul, spokesman for the foreign ministry, told reporters.
"We also think that the meetings will serve as a crucial opportunity to secure the understanding and support from the international community regarding (Seoul's) policy for the denuclearization and a lasting peace on the peninsula and affirm the will of the various countries for the free trade order," he added.
At the ASEAN talks, Kang is expected to highlight the retaliatory nature of Japan's export control measure against South Korea by noting that the move runs counter to principles of free trade, a key driver of shared prosperity in East Asia.
Seoul has criticized the measure as a political reprisal for last year's Supreme Court rulings that ordered Japanese firms to compensate South Korean victims of forced labor during Japan's 1910-45 colonization of the peninsula.
Japan has protested the rulings, contending that all reparation issues stemming from its colonial rule were settled under a 1965 accord that normalized bilateral ties. But the court recognized victims' individual rights to claim damages.
In a move likely to further rile Seoul, Tokyo is expected to decide on Friday whether to remove South Korea from its whitelist of 27 countries given preferential treatment in purchasing Japanese dual-use products that can be diverted for military use.
Kang will also meet with U.S. Secretary of State Mike Pompeo, and hold trilateral talks with her U.S. and Japanese counterparts in which they are expected to discuss the trade row.
The U.S. has suggested the two Asian allies consider signing a "standstill agreement" to stop taking further actions for a set period to allow time for negotiations, Reuters reported Tuesday citing a senior U.S. official.
Seoul has sought Washington's help in resolving the row. On board a flight to Bangkok, Pompeo reportedly told reporters that the U.S. "will encourage (Seoul and Tokyo) to find a path forward."
Also on the sidelines of the multilateral talks, the top nuclear envoys of the three countries -- Lee Do-hoon of South Korea, Stephen Biegun of the U.S. and Kenji Kanasugi of Japan -- could meet to discuss efforts to restart nuclear talks with the North.
Working-level negotiations between Washington and Pyongyang have yet to resume although U.S. President Donald Trump and North Korean leader Kim Jong-un agreed to re-launch them during their impromptu meeting at the Demilitarized Zone on June 30.
North Korean Foreign Minister Ri Yong-ho canceled his plan to participate in the ASEAN meetings, frustrating hopes that the regional forum would set the stage for talks between Pompeo and Ri to reactivate their countries' nuclear talks.
sshluck@yna.co.kr
elly@yna.co.kr
(END)