U.S., N.K. officials met in DMZ last week: report

03:02 July 31, 2019

WASHINGTON, July 30 (Yonhap) -- A U.S. National Security Council official met with his North Korean counterpart at the inter-Korean border last week, Reuters reported Tuesday.

During the meeting inside the Demilitarized Zone, the North Korean official said working-level talks between the countries would resume very soon, the news agency quoted an unnamed senior U.S. official as saying.

The U.S. side also delivered photographs of last month's meeting at the DMZ between U.S. President Donald Trump and North Korean leader Kim Jong-un, it said.

