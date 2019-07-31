U.S. urges 'standstill agreement' in S. Korea-Japan trade dispute: report
WASHINGTON, July 30 (Yonhap) -- The United States has urged South Korea and Japan to consider signing a "standstill agreement" to allow time for negotiations on a growing trade dispute between Seoul and Tokyo, Reuters reported Tuesday.
The U.S. made the offer to help its two allies resolve the row stemming from Tokyo's adoption of tougher export controls against Seoul, the news agency quoted an unnamed senior U.S. official as saying.
The official also said U.S. Secretary of State Mike Pompeo is expected to meet with South Korean Foreign Minister Kang Kyung-wha and Japanese Foreign Minister Taro Kono at a regional forum in Thailand on Thursday.
