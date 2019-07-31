(LEAD) U.S. urges 'standstill agreement' in S. Korea-Japan trade dispute: report
WASHINGTON, July 30 (Yonhap) -- The United States has urged South Korea and Japan to consider signing a "standstill agreement" to allow time for negotiations on a growing trade dispute between Seoul and Tokyo, Reuters reported Tuesday.
The U.S. made the offer to help its two allies resolve the row stemming from Tokyo's adoption of tougher export controls against Seoul early this month, the news agency quoted an unnamed senior U.S. official as saying.
The official also said U.S. Secretary of State Mike Pompeo is expected to meet with South Korean Foreign Minister Kang Kyung-wha and Japanese Foreign Minister Taro Kono at a regional forum in Thailand on Thursday.
The export curbs, which affect key materials used in the production of semiconductors and display panels, have been viewed in Seoul as retaliation for South Korean court rulings that ordered Japanese firms to compensate South Korean victims of wartime forced labor.
Japan has taken issue with what it has described as South Korea's lax export controls that could allow the sensitive materials to reach third countries, such as North Korea.
Seoul has denied any misuse of the imports from Japan.
The standstill agreement commits the two sides to refrain from further actions for a set period of time to allow for negotiations, the official was quoted as saying, adding that the length of such a deal had not been determined.
Japan is expected to remove South Korea from its "white list" of importers given preferential treatment in export procedures, and the official said that decision is expected as early as Friday.
Meanwhile, the official said, the U.S. will closely watch South Korean President Moon Jae-in's speech marking the Aug. 15 anniversary of Korea's liberation from Japan's 1910-45 colonial rule.
