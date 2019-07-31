N. Korea fires multiple unidentified projectiles off east coast: JCS
06:07 July 31, 2019
SEOUL, July 31 (Yonhap) -- North Korea on Wednesday fired multiple unidentified projectiles off its east coast, the Joint Chiefs of Staff said.
The projectiles were launched from the Hodo peninsula in South Hamgyong Province on the country's east coast, the JCS said, adding that it is monitoring the situation in case of additional launches and maintaining a readiness posture.
The launches come six days after North Korea fired two short-range ballistic missiles into the East Sea in its first provocation since May, raising questions about the prospects for denuclearization talks between the U.S. and North Korea.
